Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 327,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,653,000 after acquiring an additional 47,699 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.55.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

