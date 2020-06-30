Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 394,297 BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 394,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 108,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

