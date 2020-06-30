Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.64 Million Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 336,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Gladstone Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAIN opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $334.90 million, a P/E ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.47. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

