Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,512,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 946.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,447,000 after acquiring an additional 117,854 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3,980.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 71,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 69,984 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,188,000 after acquiring an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $443.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $330.01 and a 12-month high of $513.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.86 and its 200 day moving average is $446.97.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.04 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 11.60%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.36, for a total value of $3,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,020 shares of company stock worth $7,212,353. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

