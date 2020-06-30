Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.71 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

CMP stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

