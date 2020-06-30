Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.74 Million Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 396,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 93,892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,086 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 81,663 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:MEAR opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.