Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.75 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 89,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,298,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CoStar Group from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $725.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $691.63 on Tuesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $747.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $671.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 83.83 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

