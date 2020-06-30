Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $2.76 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 71,975 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,973,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,084,000 after buying an additional 3,113,626 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,871,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $879,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,100 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,550,000 after acquiring an additional 386,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,275,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,044,000 after buying an additional 367,038 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in HDFC Bank by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,040,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,160,000 after buying an additional 328,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of HDB opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $49.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

