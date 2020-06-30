Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 599,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMT. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 471,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,932 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

Shares of MMT stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.