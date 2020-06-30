Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 296,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.63.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Barclays raised Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra raised their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

