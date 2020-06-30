AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 132.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.53.

AMETEK stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

