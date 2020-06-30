APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $610,781.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,267 shares of company stock worth $259,213 and sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.97.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $111.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.95 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.