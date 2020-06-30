Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 229,186 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.1% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.26. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.