Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,060,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,245 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,541,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

