Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $331.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

