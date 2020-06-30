Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 198.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

