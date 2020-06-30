Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.8% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $80,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.26. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

