Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 161.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.5% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Apple by 29.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,842,313 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,248,512,000 after buying an additional 1,997,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $372.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

