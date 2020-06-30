AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 151,162 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Texas Capital Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

