AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,067,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,421 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of Ribbon Communications worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,297,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 51,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 60,652 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $26,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,687 shares of company stock worth $86,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

