AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Universal Logistics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Logistics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ULH stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

