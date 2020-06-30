AQR Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 106,170 Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Anaplan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Anaplan by 96.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 47,049 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in Anaplan by 165.0% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 450,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after buying an additional 280,638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. AXA increased its holdings in Anaplan by 29.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $1,780,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,799 shares in the company, valued at $51,762,215.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,891,700 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.84.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

