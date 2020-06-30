AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314,798 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

