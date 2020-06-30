AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,186 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $29,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

BHE opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $750.89 million, a P/E ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.07. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,903. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

