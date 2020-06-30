AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of CSW Industrials worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSWI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CSW Industrials by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,901,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

CSWI stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.63. CSW Industrials Inc has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $81.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,203.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Perry acquired 5,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.68 per share, with a total value of $348,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

