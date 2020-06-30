AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $85,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total transaction of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,339.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.09, for a total value of $1,132,330.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,564. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDS opened at $326.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.74 and a 200-day moving average of $278.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $343.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 59.11% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

