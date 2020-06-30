AQR Capital Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of Bancorp worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 110,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Bancorp by 34.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 222,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,599 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bancorp by 105.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 357,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,327.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $537,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.