AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 124.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 394,948 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of Nordic American Tanker worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter valued at about $458,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 448,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 222,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 97,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $604.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.00%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

NAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

