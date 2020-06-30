AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 45,016 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Citigroup increased their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

FOXA stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.47. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

