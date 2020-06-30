AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,694 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $104,125.00. Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.94 per share, with a total value of $319,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $986,019.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of FIX opened at $38.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $53.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

