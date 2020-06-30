AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,090 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

