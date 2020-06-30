AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,136 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Onespan worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSPN. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 480,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 285,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Onespan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Onespan alerts:

In other Onespan news, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,742,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 694,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,520 in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. Onespan Inc has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.