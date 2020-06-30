AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of SUI opened at $135.99 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

