AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,236 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $151.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $5,281,976.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.