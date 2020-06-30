AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 32,904 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,904 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,950,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,194,000 after buying an additional 162,788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after buying an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $99.80 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $156.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.14.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.22.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

