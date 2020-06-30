AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 6,530 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,530 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after acquiring an additional 110,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,113,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,288,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 65.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 592,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 233,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 12.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $295.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBCP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

