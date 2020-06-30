Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.16% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.67 and a quick ratio of 18.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manmeet Singh Soni sold 1,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $79,779.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,883.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,996,428. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

