At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.44% of At Home Group worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,415 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in At Home Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,569,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in At Home Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 414,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of At Home Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 153,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. At Home Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). At Home Group had a negative net margin of 47.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

