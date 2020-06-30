Axa Acquires Shares of 10,399 Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Axa acquired a new stake in Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Ovintiv from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight Capital cut Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ovintiv from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.21.

Ovintiv Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.