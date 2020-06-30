Axa Has $290.60 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Axa cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Axa’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Axa’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $290,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,394.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,414.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,353.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $928.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.