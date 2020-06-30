Axa Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Axa cut its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 259,590 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Axa owned 0.10% of Visa worth $320,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.15.

NYSE:V opened at $191.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.98. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,313,784 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

