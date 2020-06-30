Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 107.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $61,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $95.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.