BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James cut shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.46). BOK Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,508,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,221,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,219,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,547,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,651,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,030,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne bought 2,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.23 per share, with a total value of $98,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,289 shares in the company, valued at $309,607.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin E. Grunst bought 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $26,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,823.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,610 shares of company stock valued at $274,715 in the last three months. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

