Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 317.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,000,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 760,350 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 897.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 60,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

