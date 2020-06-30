Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.00 and its 200 day moving average is $170.85. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $203.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,495.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

