ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,751 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECOM opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

