CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 17,407 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,639 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,407 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $198.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,495.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

