CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Holdings Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $105,996,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $61,436,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,183,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,105,000 after acquiring an additional 750,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,542,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,980,000 after acquiring an additional 748,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.47.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,193 shares of company stock worth $5,079,616 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

