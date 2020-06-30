Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Shares of DCO opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $380.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.25. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.