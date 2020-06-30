Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 2,957 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 146.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.44.

Whirlpool stock opened at $122.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.91. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

